Gearing up for the school season

Kenneth Gagner, superintendent

Braham Area Schools

A few weeks ago my wife Jill and I had the opportunity to spend a week together driving nearly 2,400 miles on a rather briskly paced tour to explore various historical sites (Little Bighorn Battlefield was my favorite) and witness some breathtaking scenery which included a grizzly sighting at less than 50 yards.

I also discovered driving the exact speed limit (80 mph in Montana and South Dakota) seemed a little fast, jogging at high elevations is more difficult and I’m happy to report hotel breakfast rooms now include machines which make your very own pancakes:) My children tell I’m easily amused.

So what does this have to do with being a school superintendent? Not much, but it certainly recharged my batteries and I’m more excited than ever as we look forward to the 2017-2018 school year. Braham’s facilities project is fully completed, we’re welcoming several new staff members, and our commitment to deliver a first class educational experience has never been stronger.

Please note several items as we prepare for the new year:

The entire Braham community is invited to attend the annual open house from 5-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. In addition to students and families meeting teachers and visiting classrooms, all guests are encouraged to tour the updated facilities and join us for a free light supper of hot dogs, chips and water directly in front of the 5-12 building.

Residents of ISD No. 314 interested in running for a position on the school board must come to the district office between Aug. 1-15 (office hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday), pay a filing fee of $2, and show an acceptable form of identification. Elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 7, with successful candidates taking office in January. If you have questions, call the district office at 320-396-5199. Training is provided.

If you have children in the district or our considering enrolling:

Those of you new to the district or considering our free, all-day kindergarten program, should check our website or call 320-396-5199 for more information. Early enrollment ensures all your needs will be met prior to the first day of school in September.

All students planning to participate in after school activities (sports, plays, etc.) are encouraged to attend the activity night presentation starting at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the west gym of the high school.

Practice for varsity football, volleyball, and 7-12 cross country starts on Monday, Aug. 14. Junior high football and volleyball begin Monday, Aug. 28. Contact the school for more information.

Families with enrolled students should expect to see back-to-school letters arriving around Aug. 19 from Principal’s Eklund and/or Kuhnke. These informative letters will also be posted on the school website.

The community is invited to attend the football team’s annual hog roast on Thursday, Aug. 24, starting at 6 p.m. at the high school. A scrimmage will take place immediately following.

The home opener for volleyball will be Tuesday, Aug. 29, starting at 6 p.m. versus Royalton and the first ever game to be played on the new football field will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, starting at 7 p.m. vs Chisholm. The newly formed Braham Education Association will be serving grilled hamburgers prior to the game (starting at 6 p.m.). Come early and enjoy some tailgating.

Contact me at 320-396-5199 or [email protected] should you have questions. Follow the district on our website, Facebook, or Twitter at: @Braham_Schools or my own feed @Supt_Gagner.