CenterPoint Energy awards grants to communities for safety initiatives

CenterPoint Energy’s Community Partnership Grant Program awards grants to local communities to fund safety-related equipment and projects.

The company recently awarded the city of Isanti a $2,500 grant for portable 800 MHz radios that will be used to serve the community, and the city of Braham a $1,000 grant for Particulate fire hoods that will be used to serve the community

“Safety is one of CenterPoint Energy’s core values. Through the Community Partnership Grant program CenterPoint Energy has partnered with communities supporting our shared commitment to safety while delivering a safe, reliable natural gas service for over 150 years. Over the past 14 years, CenterPoint Energy has contributed $1.5 million toward safety initiatives in our communities,” said Jean Krause, community relations director for CenterPoint Energy. “These grants help us stay connected with our emergency officials and aid them in keeping our neighbors and communities safe.”

