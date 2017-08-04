Jerrold “Jerry” A. McColley

Jerry died peacefully with family at his side Sunday, July 30th, 2017 at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton, MN from pneumonia at a young age of 64.

Jerry was born December 26, 1952 in Long Prairie to Stanley and Helen McColley.

He graduated High School in St. Francis, MN. Most recently he resided at Elim Home in Princeton, MN.

Jerry worked as cook in his younger years at the Purple Hawk Supper Club and Golf Course, and had a catering business for awhile. He farmed with his Dad and also on his home place in Isanti where he raised hogs and crop farmed. He worked at Onan’s in Fridley for many years until he was diagnosed with MS.

He was an avid fisherman. Blue Lake and Rush Lake were some of his favorite places to fish. He was a great cook, loved to farm and hunt, he enjoyed woodworking, and baking peanut butter cookies. He also had a special place in his heart for all babies.

He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughters, Anita, Angela (Andy); son, Adam; mother, Helen; brothers, Thomas (Paula), David (Linda), Michael (Sandy), James (Joseph); sisters, Patricia (Randy), Sandra (Gary), Tammy (Jim), Jody (Lee); granddaughters, Olivia and Callie; godson, Nicholas French; goddaughter Megan Precht; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Preceded in death by his father, Stanley McColley.

Burial service will be Sunday, August 6th, 2017, 2:30 p.m. at West Oak Grove Cemetery, Oak Grove, MN.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the MS Foundation are preferred. www.nationalmssociety.org. Go to “Donate” and give in memory of Jerry McColley