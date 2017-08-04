CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s: REACH

The CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s Survey Team

In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article highlights the REACH program for caregivers who care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.

REACH stands for Resources for Enhancing Alzheimer’s Caregiver Health. The program offers one-on-one caregiver support, education and counseling.

REACH is a proven approach used by trained caregiver consultants to support family members and others who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.

The goal of the program is to:

• Teach caregivers how to reduce stress, solve problems and manage difficult behaviors the person with memory loss may display.

• Help caregivers feel confident in the care they provide and improve their ability to cope.

How it works: After the caregiver completes the REACH assessment, four core sessions are offered and tailored to what the caregiver most needs; the caregiver consultant holds the sessions in person or by phone, typically over two to three months.

Who can participate: Family members and others who have a significant personal relationship with someone with dementia and who provide regular or ongoing care for that person.

What the REACH sessions include:

• Education about Alzheimer’s disease/dementia, safety, and health issues.

• Problem-solving techniques to manage behaviors or address issues.

• Stress management activities that are easy and quick to do.

• Extra sessions can be provided depending on caregiver need or interest.

• The Caregiver Notebook, an easy-to-understand resource with dozens of topics ranging from physical care to communication issues, is provided.

To learn more about REACH contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant and REACH Interventionist at 763-689-8811. Reach out today if you feel you need guidance and support with self-care.

For more information about the CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192.

Your input and assistance is valuable. Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.

• Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets the third Tuesday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. at Mill Ridge Terrace, 235 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Contact Molly Carlson for more information at [email protected] or call 763-691-6172

• Alzheimer’s Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter, www.alz.org/mnnd, 800-272-3900, 24-hour helpline.