Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather

Arlen R. Weis, age 87, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, August 3, 2017.Arlen was born on September 12, 1929 in St. Ansgar, IA to Arthur and Rose (nee Gordon) Weis. He was an honorably-discharged Korean War Army Veteran. Arlen had retired from the Cambridge-Isanti Middle School where he worked as a custodian and boiler operator.He is preceded in death by his grandson, Andrew Stittiams; brother, Dale Weis and brother-in-law, Ray Putz.Arlen is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marie (nee Eells); children, Jessie (Scott) Lohman, Doris (Yvette Baptiste) Weis and Todd Weis; grandchildren, Grant Lohman, Darrell Stittiams and Shateka Baptiste; great-grandchild, Elric Baptiste; brother, Maynard (Donna) Weis of Rose Creek, MN; sisters, Marlys (Jim) Eells of Isanti, MN and Marilyn Putz of Harris, MN; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Memorial service held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church – 109 2nd Ave. N., Isanti, MN. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service, at the church, to express their condolences.Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, with honors, on Thursday August 10, 2017.Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services 763-689-2244. Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.