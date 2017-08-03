Isanti to host BMX State Series qualifying race

During the July 18 Isanti City Council meeting, Isanti Mayor George Wimmer (far right) presented the Polaris Battalion U.S. Navy Sea Cadet Corps out of Cambridge with the Mayor’s Choice Trophy from the Isanti Rodeo Jubilee Days Parade. Photo by Rachel Kytonen

Nearly 1,000 riders and spectators will descend on the city of Isanti the first weekend in August as the Rum River BMX Association hosts the Minnesota State Series qualifying race.

The Isanti City Council approved a special event application July 18 for the qualifying race to be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Isanti Indoor Arena, 101 Isanti Parkway NW.

Around 800 people are estimated to be in attendance for the event, and overnight camping will be allowed, with around 20 to 25 people expected to camp. Parking for the event will take place at the Isanti Indoor Arena parking lot with overflow at Bluebird Park parking lots and on the grass to the south and east of the facility. The Rum River BMX Association will be responsible for any damages to the grass as a result of the event.

“We got a state qualifying race coming up the first weekend in August,” said Andy Strom, president of the Rum River BMX Association. “It’s a pretty exciting time for BMX in the state of Minnesota, Rum River BMX and Isanti. We got close to 30 riders that are headed off next to week to compete for the world’s race and bringing it back home for our qualifying race for state and then we’ll have our state finals race later in the month. So pretty exciting time, and lots of people coming to town to race.”

In other action the council:

• Approved a temporary use permit for New Hope Community Church, 114 Dahlin Ave. NE, to temporarily use a portion of the church facility to allow for up to 200 enrolled students for the Arts and Science Academy. The temporary use permit will begin on Aug. 1 and end Nov. 30. The Arts and Science Academy has recently begun construction on its middle school, but it will not be completed in time for the start of the school year.