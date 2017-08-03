Isanti Redbirds find their stride in playoffs

The Isanti Redbirds are moving on. After upsetting third seeded Rogers, the birds will advance to the next round of the Metro Minny playoffs.

The boys knew it was time to step their game up, and they did so in convincing fashion. On July 29 they traveled to Rogers to show them what playoff baseball looks like.

The team was solid at the plate, batting for a team average of .243. This comes in part, thanks to Mitch Dunbar’s stellar day. Dunbar went three for four, with an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

The Birds scored in bunches, posting all seven of their runs before the sixth inning.

On the mound, it was business as usual. Pitcher James Green threw seven scoreless innings, while striking out five.

With the big playoff win, the boys will take on division rival Blaine Fusion in a best of three series.

Game one will take place on Aug. 4 in Blaine at 7:30 p.m. Game two will be held in Isanti on Aug. 5 at 2 p.m. If needed, the third game will go back to Blaine on Aug. 6 at 2 p.m.

While Blaine may have been the top team in the division, the Redbirds played them well during the regular season.

They split the season series at 1-1; however, their most recent meeting resulted in a 4-3 Redbirds win.