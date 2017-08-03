East Minny playoffs in full swing

The East Minny League playoffs are underway, with two local teams finding different results.

The Rum River Bandits have been playing well, knowing their season could be over any time.

The Bandits played the North Branch Nighthawks on July 29, with the winner advancing to the next round of the Region 1C playoffs.

It was a close game, but the Bandits would not be denied.

They took down North Branch by a narrow score of 3-2. The Bandits will travel to St. Joseph for the first-round on Aug. 5. That game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

The Braham Snappers have not had the same luck come playoff time. The Snappers traveled to Hinckley on July 29 to play for a spot in the Region 1C playoffs.

While they had a productive six-run day at the plate, it was not enough. The hometown team sent them packing after the 11-6 loss.