Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-106533

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 15, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $158,515.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Joseph J. Jones, single

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT:

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 1006037-9000083956-8

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 5, 2015, Isanti County Recorder, as Document Number A450479

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot 5, Block 4, South Park

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1409 Carlson Dr SW, Isanti, MN 55040

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 16.112.0210

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$161,917.65

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

June 29, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on December 29, 2017, or the next business day if December 29, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: May 4, 2017

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Published in the

Isanti County News

May 10, 17, 24, 31, June 7, 14, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for June 29, 2017, at 10:00 am, has been postponed to July 31, 2017, at 10:00 am, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by January 31, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

Dated: June 21, 2017.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Isanti County News

June 28, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for July 31, 2017, at 10:00 am, has been postponed to August 31, 2017, at 10:00 am, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by February 28, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

Dated: July 31, 2017.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 2, 2017

717257