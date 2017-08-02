On the Go upcoming events

Community Dinner

Wednesday, Aug. 2: All are invited to a Community Dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. hosted by The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge. Questions, or if you need a ride, contact Pastor David L. Willis at 763-689-4471.

Cambridge Farmers Market

Saturday, Aug. 5: Cambridge Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot in Cambridge.

Peace Walk

Saturday, Aug. 5: The bi-monthly Peace Walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join them. They walk on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Hydrangea Palooza! at Green Barn

Aug. 5 and Aug. 12: A free class at the Green Barn Garden Center in Isanti, ‘Hydrangea Palooza!’ will be offered Aug. 5 or Aug. 12 from 10-11 a.m. Learn all about different hydrangeas available for your Minnesota landscape. They will discuss varieties available, care and pruning methods. You will also get to view mature blooming hydrangeas in the display garden. Call or email to sign up for this free class as space is limited: 763-444-5725 or [email protected]

Helios Lodge Fish Fry

Saturday, Aug. 5: All are invited to the Helios Masonic Lodge’s (343 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge) 2nd annual Fish Fry from noon to 3 p.m. $10 per person. All you can eat deep fried fish and corn on the cob. All welcome.

Cambridge Flea Market

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Cambridge Flea Market held every Tuesday at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, 3101 Hwy. 95 NE, Cambridge. Open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free coffee and cookies served until gone. Questions or comments, contact Larry at 763-742-8036. Vendor sites available for $12.

Library Outreach Site in Isanti

Wednesday, Aug. 9: The Friends of the Isanti Area Library invite the public to visit the East Central Regional Library Outreach site in Isanti City Hall, 200 First Ave. NW. It’s open from noon to 4 p.m. each Wednesday, and offers a helpful librarian and a computer for public use. There is a volunteer on hand from 1-3 p.m. to assist with the computer and printer.

New-to-Medicare Sessions in Cambridge

Wednesday, Aug. 9: There will be a free information session on Medicare parts A, B, C and D from 1-3 p.m. at the SAC’s Enrichment Center in Cambridge, 140 Buchanan St. N., in City Center Mall. Registration is required by calling the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433 (ask for LaVonne).

Senior Social Hour

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Senior Social Hour will be held at 2 p.m. in the Library Room at the Braham Event Center. Amy from Sort Toss Pack will be there to do a follow up program on downsizing. This time she will focus on determining the value or worth of your things. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.

Free Presentation on Bountiful Harvest

Thursday, Aug. 10: A free presentation will be held at 7 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge, lower level, on “Bountiful Harvest.” This is free to the public presentation, although reservations are required by calling 763-689-1810.

Pig and Turkey Roast

Friday, Aug. 11: All are welcome to join at Braham Evangelical Lutheran (905 Central Drive W.) for an evening of fellowship, music, fun and food as they host their 21st annual Pig and Turkey Roast. Food will be served from 5-7 p.m. and the Rainbolt Mountain Project Band will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Bring your neighbors and friends for this free-will offering event.

Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry

Saturday, Aug. 19: Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Questions, contact Ruby’s Pantry site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.

Memorial Blood Center Blood Drive

Thursday, Aug. 24: Memorial Blood Centers will hold a Community Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Isanti Community Center, 121 Norelius St. During the month of August, all donors will be entered in weekly drawings to win tickets to a Minnesota Vikings game, the Minnesota State Fair or the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. To register for a blood drive, visit MBC.ORG. While walk-in donors are welcome, they encourage appointments to be made in advance.

Senior Day at the State Fair

Thursday, Aug. 31: Let’s all get on the bus to cheer our Outstanding Seniors of Isanti County, Arne Everson and Judy Hegstrom, at the State Level. Bus leaves at 8 a.m. and will return by 4 p.m. Cost is $24; $15 for transportation and $9 for ticket. Organizers will get the tickets for you and hand them out on the bus. Call 763-689-6555 to reserve a spot.