Blue Bird Storage

30023 Aberdeen Ct. NE,

Isanti, MN 55040

The contents of the following 10×20 storage unit will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the charges due for rent plus incurred costs. Sold as complete unit. Call 763-300-5815 to view contents. Silent auction offers must be received by Thursday Aug 17, 2017 by 12pm.

Unit # 315, Jessica Hudson. Household items, sporting gear, furniture, personal items.

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 2, 9, 2017

717227