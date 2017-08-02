Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ISANTI

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

FOR A PROPOSED BUSINESS SUBSIDY IN THE CITY OF ISANTI

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 15, 2017, at 7:00 at the regularly scheduled City Council Meeting at Isanti City Hall located at 110 1st Avenue NW, Isanti, Minnesota, the City Council of the City of Isanti, Minnesota will hold a public hearing to consider a business subsidy pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Sections 116J.993 to 116J.995 to be made by the City of Isanti, Minnesota to Isanti Hotel Partners LLC.

The City of Isanti, Minnesota will provide the following to Isanti Hotel Partners LLC:

1. A Loan from the Economic Development Authority in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $2,100,000 to Isanti Hotel Partners LLC.

2. Land to be purchased by the City of Isanti.

3. $700,000 cash from City of Isanti to Isanti Hotel Partners LLC as a Grant.

4. $182,549 in Tax Abatement from the City of Isanti.

5. Waiver of $85,000 of sewer and water access and from City of Isanti.

Information about the proposed business subsidy for Isanti Hotel Partners LLC is available for inspection at the office of the City Administrator at Isanti City Hall during regular business hours. After the public hearing the City of Isanti, Minnesota will consider authorizing and providing the business subsidy in accordance with the proposed terms.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that all interested parties will be given an opportunity to be heard at the time and place of the public hearing.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you are a resident or owner of taxable property in the City of Isanti, you may file a written complaint with the City of Isanti if the City of Isanti fails to comply with Minnesota Statutes Sections 116J.993 to 116J.995.

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 2, 2017

717216