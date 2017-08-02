Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ISANTI

Public Notice

Planning Commission

Public Hearing on

August 15th, 2017

Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, August 15th, 2017, at 7:00 P.M., at the Isanti City Hall located at 110 First Avenue NW, Isanti, Minnesota; the Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on the following item(s):

Request from Brennan and Rebecca Cox for approval of a Conditional Use Permit required under Section 10, Article 1, Subdivision 3, Paragraph A to operate a Commercial Recreation Facility at the property located at 27868 Polk Street NE, more legally described as:

The Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of SE 1/4) of Section Thirty-one (31), Township Thirty-five (35), Range Twenty-three (23), EXCEPTING THEREFROM the following described parcel: The East 552.75 feet of the South 396 feet of the SE1/4 of SE1/4 of Section 31, Township 35, Range 23, Isanti County, Minnesota.

AND THE PROPERTY LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:

The East 552.75 feet of the South 396 feet of the SE1/4 of SE1/4 of Section 31, Township 35, Range 23, Isanti County, Minnesota.

AND THE PROPERTY LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:

That part of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section Six (6), Township Thirty-four (34), Range Twenty-three (23), lying Easterly of the Easterly right-of-way line of the Burlington Northern Railway (formerly the Eastern Railway Company of Minnesota), excepting therefrom that part of said NE1/4 of Section 6, described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE1/4 of NE1/4) of said Section 6; thence South along the East line of said Section 6, a distance of 208.7 feet for the point of beginning of the exception to be herein described; thence West and parallel to the North line of said Section 6 and to the Easterly right-of-way of said Burlington Northern Railway; thence Southerly following the Easterly line of said railroad right-of-way and to the South line of the NE1/4 of said Section 6; thence Easterly along the south line of the NE1/4 of said Section 6 to the Southeast corner thereof; thence North along the East line of the NE1/4 of said Section 6 to the point of beginning and there to terminate,

Except the Northerly 243.75 of the Southerly 482.10 feet of the Easterly 547.29 feet and the Southerly 238.35 feet of the Easterly 592.87 feet.

Ryan Kernosky

Community Development Director

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 2, 2017

717048