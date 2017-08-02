Notice of Public Hearings – ATHENS TOWNSHIP

Notice of Public Hearing on Proposed Ordinance Amendment
The Athens Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Athens Township Government Center on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to hear a request from Master Family Investments to amend the Zoning Code to allow for the application of organic fertilizer and wood products for composting to agricultural properties as a principle or accessory use.
All interested parties are invited to attend.
Published in the
Isanti County News
August 2, 2017
717213