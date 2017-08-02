New district court judge begins in Isanti County

A new district court judge will begin his tenure serving the 10th Judicial District, chambered in Isanti County. Judge Jonathan Jasper swears in John Klossner as a new district court judge with his wife, Kelli, and children, Adeline and Daniel, by his side. Photo by Noelle Olson

A ceremony was held July 27 for John Klossner, the new district court judge, who was sworn in by 10th District Judge Jonathan Jasper.

Douglas Meslow, 10th District chief judge, began the ceremony by stating: “It’s quite an honor to have been selected by Gov. Dayton. Look at all of these people who have been so important to your life who are here.”

Dayton appointed Klossner in June to replace Judge James Dehn following his retirement.

“You are following in a great political and judicial tradition in following Judge Dehn to the bench, who has served long and well the people here in Isanti County,” Meslow said.

Klossner earned his B.S. degree from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, and his J.D. from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. He was the first assistant chief public defender in the 7th and 8th district public defender’s offices.

Klossner is the secretary of the Cambridge-Isanti Hockey Association Board, a past member and former chair of the city of Cambridge Planning Commission and a previous member of the city of Cambridge Comprehensive Plan Committee.

Klossner’s colleague Rex Tucker, chief public defender for the 7th and 8th districts, spoke at the ceremony.

“John asked me to write a letter of recommendation. Here are some things I wrote about John,” Tucker said. “Mr. Klossner has the calm and professional demeanor of a judge. With his training, experience and knowledge of the law, he is an excellent candidate for the position of district court judge.”

Klossner met his wife, Kelli, during their first week in law school, and they have two children, Daniel and Adeline.

“As a lawyer, he never went to court unprepared. He was always the most prepared person in the room,” Kelli said. “What I know is that John will do everything that he can to be the best judge he can. The people of Isanti County and the 10th District are lucky to have him.”

Daniel Klossner, John’s father, was a judge in Dodge County in Wisconsin and offered some fatherly advice to his son.

“Treat everyone the way you would want to be treated if you were going to court. Treat everyone with respect and leave your workday at the courthouse,” he said. “Also, there is always the Thumper rule from ‘Bambi’: If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”

After the administration of oath, holding of the Bible, robing and the presentation of the gavel, Klossner thanked his family, friends and colleagues.

“Thank you to the people who wrote letters for me and supported me. You have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today,” he said. “I truly would not be here if it weren’t for my wife, Kelli. We don’t have time for me to talk about all the things she does for me and our kids.”

Klossner also thanked his predecessor, Dehn, for all he has done for Isanti County.

“If I had a nickel for every person in the community that came up to me and said, ‘So, you’re the new Judge Dehn – you’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill,’ I would be ready for retirement already.”