Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-107188
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
November 7, 2003
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $118,500.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Jaymes Bryant Dock, a single man
MORTGAGEE:
State Bank of Delano
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
State Bank of Delano
SERVICER:
PHH Mortgage Corporation
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed November 20, 2003, Isanti County Recorder, as Document Number 326952, Thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement dated January 27, 2015 recorded on August 24, 2015 as Document Number A452345
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: PHH Mortgage Services
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
All of Lots Eight (8) and Nine (9), in Block Three (3), of Lindbergs Addition to Isanti, except therefrom the West 20 feet of said Lot Eight (8)
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 112 East Main St, Isanti, MN 55040
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 16.047.0130
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:
$101,339.92
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
September 27, 2017, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on March 27, 2018, or the next business day if March 27, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: July 28, 2017
PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION
Assignee of Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
Shapiro & Zielke, LLP
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Isanti County News
August 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, September 6, 2017
717053