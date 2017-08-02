Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

March 30, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $81,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Donald R. Benson, a single man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation as nominee for Prime Mortgage Corporation, a Minnesota corporation

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on April 26, 2007 as Document Number 378008 in the Office of the County Recorder of Isanti County, Minnesota.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) by assignment recorded on July 17, 2017 as Document Number A467882 in the Office of the County Recorder of Isanti County, Minnesota.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Commencing 425 Feet East and 33 Feet South of the Northwest Corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of NE 1/4) of Section Thirty-six (36), Township Thirty-seven (37), Range Twenty-five (25), thence South 150 Feet; thence East 50 Feet, thence North 150 Feet, thence West 50 Feet, to the place of commencement and there to terminate, Isanti County, Minnesota..

STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 5136 HIGHWAY 47 NW, DALBO, MN 55017

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Isanti County, Minnesota.

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $74,970.60

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Prime Mortgage Corporation, a Minnesota corporation

RESIDENTIAL SERVICER:

Seterus, Inc.

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 04.036.1000

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 100103210000177435

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part.

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM.

PLACE OF SALE: Isanti County Sheriffs Office, 2440 Main Street South, Cambridge, Minnesota.

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2018.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

Dated: July 28, 2017

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION (FANNIE MAE)

Mortgagee

THE ACADEMY LAW GROUP, P.A.

By: /s/

Rebecca F. Schiller, Esq.

N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.

Samuel R. Coleman, Esq.

Corbin C. Smith, Esq.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

The Academy Professional Building

25 Dale Street North

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 209-9760

(17-0779-FC01)

