Local musician wins gold medal in creative arts contest

Dave McKeen, of Cambridge, has taken home his third gold medal in the National Veterans Creative Arts Contest for his guitar-and-harmonica rendition of “Sukiyaki,” an international hit from the early 1960s performed by the Japanese crooner Kyu Sakamoto. Dave McKeen, of Cambridge, playing his guitar and harmonica. Photo by Austin Gerth

McKeen will also perform at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The National Veterans Creative Arts Competition is run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. It’s open to any who are enrolled in VA

health care programs. The VA sometimes uses creative arts as a therapy method for veterans enrolled in its programs.

Veterans from roughly 22 states compete in the competition each year.

McKeen has been entering performances in the competition for several years. He took a bronze medal the first time he tried it, which motivated him to keep going for the gold. He’s accomplished the feat three times.

McKeen submitted four entries to the competition this year. In addition to “Sukiyaki,” he sent a dramatic piece called “Boxcar Bums,” five military themes and “Recuerdos de la Alhambra,” a classical guitar piece he says he’s been working on learning for 17 years.

“I finally got the thing so I could play it,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve played it since.” Two pictures of the jazz trio Dave McKeen played with while he was in Vietnam. Photo provided

McKeen started learning “Sukiyaki,” the song he won a gold medal for this year, in June of last year. The arrangement McKeen learned for the song owes a lot to an arrangement by the guitarist Tommy Emmanuel, with the addition of the harmonica. Part of the challenge of learning it was the complex fingerpicking pattern, which he likens to playing the notes a pianist would play with their left hand on a piano with his thumb, and using the rest of his fingers to play what a pianist would play with their right hand.

“All the fingering stuff … if you haven’t been doing that, you’re not going to rush into it,” McKeen said.

McKeen pushes himself to be able to play several simultaneous patterns at once between both the guitar and the harmonica.

“It took quite a bit to figure both of them out at the same time,” McKeen said. He often plays with his eyes closed, even while performing, in order to maintain his concentration.

McKeen took his guitar and his love of music overseas with him during Vietnam. He spent a couple of months during the war playing in a jazz trio with two other soldiers on accordion and bass, respectively. They played four nights a week at the officers club in Saigon.

They learned their repertoire by ear. Will Thomas, the group’s bassist, only picked up the instrument when they started, but he proved to be a natural.

“I guess we were all kind of naturals at this music thing,” McKeen said.

McKeen’s and his bandmates met while working at the dispensary at Tansunhut Air Force base in Saigon. The trio broke up when Frank Drongowski, the accordion player, was sent home to the states.

McKeen doesn’t only put his talents to the test in the National Veteran’s Creative Arts Competition. He also enters the annual talent contest in the Isanti County Fair. He’s taken third place in the open division for three years running.

“The people that took first and second, I would have voted for them too,” McKeen said of this year’s competition.

McKeen is also involved with the Prime Time Singers and volunteers with several local organizations. He participates in the Pie-Alluia Chorus for Braham Pie Day.

The National Veterans Creative Arts Competition starts at the local level. Performance entries videotape their performances. In February a ceremony is held for the local stage of the competition at which all the participating video entries are shown and all the participating art is displayed.

Participants who take first place in their state go on to compete in the national competition in Washington, D.C. Gold medals are announced by around the third week of June.

Some medalists and performers are then selected to perform in a stage show at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival. This year will be

McKeen’s third time participating in the show. The show is typically organized around a theme.

“In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, they had a theme of the Fonz,” McKeen said, “And in North Carolina the theme was Andy Griffith.”

For that North Carolina festival they opened the show with someone whistling the theme song of “The Andy Griffith Show,” accompanied by a tap dancing veteran McKeen estimates to have been about 85 years old.

The show gets filmed for eventual broadcast on public television stations.

“It kind of makes a person feel like they’re doing something worthwhile,” McKeen said. “It’s an encouragement for the people who don’t mind being on stage.”

For more information about the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition, visit va.gov/opa/speceven/caf/index.asp.