Financial Statements – CITY OF ISANTI

2016 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT
Name of Development Authority: City of Isanti
Name of Municipality: City of Isanti
The following information represents the annual disclosure of tax increment districts for the year ended December 31, 2016.
Isanti County News on 8/2/2017
Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:
Donald Lorsung [email protected]
Name of TIF Representative Email
PO Box 428 763-444-5512
Address (Street, City, Zip) Phone
Published in the
Isanti County News
August 2, 2017
717239
http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/08/717239-1.pdf