Financial Statements – CITY OF ISANTI

2016 ANNUAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

Name of Development Authority: City of Isanti

Name of Municipality: City of Isanti

The following information represents the annual disclosure of tax increment districts for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from:

Donald Lorsung [email protected]

PO Box 428 763-444-5512

Published in the

Isanti County News

August 2, 2017

