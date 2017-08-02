Cambridge native Ben Thiry releases country album

Cambridge graduate Ben Thiry recently released an album on which he played nearly every instrument, aside from drums.

Thiry self-released the album “Stages” on June 30 via the online music marketplace and streaming platform Bandcamp.

Two years ago this September, Thiry moved to Nashville to pursue a dream of becoming a country songwriter. He spent his first year there focused on improving his songwriting, writing every day. Once he had about 40 songs written, he decided to record an album.

Thiry started working on the album last September, playing acoustic guitar, singing into a headphone microphone and using the recording software program Logic to sketch out arrangements for his songs, to be re-recorded more professionally later.

“I started with making outlines of songs,” he said. “I put as many ideas down as I could.”

The 11 songs that would eventually make it onto the album were demoed by January. Thiry had access to a studio in Brentwood, Tennessee, where he recorded much of the material more professionally for the album. Re-recording the demos took several long days of work.

“It was whole lot of not sleeping,” Thiry said.

Tracking — the principal recording of all the instrumental and vocal parts needed or desired for the songs — was completed for the album by mid-January.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Thiry also mixed and mastered the album, a process that involves taking the separate instrumental and vocal parts and compiling them, splicing them, tweaking them with effects and polishing them so they sound the best they possibly can. He learned sound recording and engineering as he worked.

The album was only totally finished a few weeks before Thiry released it. He played almost everything on the album, except for drums and a violin solo on one song.

Thiry described “Stages” as a passion project for him, allowing friends and family to hear his music. He also hopes the album will help him continue to make new connections in the Nashville music scene.

“It’s not so much trying to become a famous artist,” Thiry said.

Instead, Thiry’s long-term goal is to become a songwriter for other country artists, working behind the scenes on hits. He puts a lot of effort into making sure every detail of his songs, words and music alike, work together.

Thiry said he sometimes imagines a target on the wall while he is working on a song, one he tries to hit with every decision he makes while working. The bullseye is the thing he’s going for with the song, the thing that makes the chorus hit with greater impact.

Thiry started playing guitar when he was 10 and wrote his first song when he was 12. Ironically, he is not a lifelong country fan. When he was younger he was more interested in pop-rock. He recalls that his second oldest brother became a country fan while at college, and Thiry didn’t initially understand its appeal. His brother told him he’d understand when he got to college himself. He turned out to be correct.

“It wasn’t until probably midway through college that I got into country music,” Thiry said.

His major was marketing, but he became serious about pursuing music as he graduated.“I decided that it’s something that I couldn’t live without having tried,” Thiry said.

For more information on Thiry, visit his Facebook artist page at facebook.com/benthirymusic. His album “Stages” can be purchased as a name-your-price download at benthiry.bandcamp.com.