Allen Marie Guetschoff, born Oct. 25,1931, went to meet the Lord on Tuesday, July 4,2017, in Gadsden, Alabama. Born in Birming-ham, Alabama, Allen was along-time member of Pratt City Baptist Church, where she found joy in working with the youth of the church. She was very selective of her true friends. If you were one, it was for life. She was an avid ceramic painter and loved to sew for her girls.

Allen moved to Cam-bridge, Minnesota, where she lived for the next 22 years. There, she enjoyed taking care of her nieces andnephews. She also enjoyed visiting with GTI Theatre employees.

Allen moved to South-side, Alabama, for the last three years of her life. She enjoyed bird watch¬ing and the rose garden.

She was married to Charles (Chuck) Guetschoff for 64 years. She and Chuck loved to travel and visit with family members out of state.

Allen raised three chil-dren: the late Timothy Gierke, Linda Guetschoff (Jim) and Leeann Harrison (Tim). She had four grand-children she adored: the late Jennifer Whitley, J.J. Whit-ley (Jenn), April Lawley (Ben) and Amy Washburn (Mike). She was blessed with five great-grandchil¬dren: Jacob, Hannah, Grace, Shelbie andMacKenzie.

Allen and Chuck were known to have at least one additional young person living with them at any given time.

A celebration of life service will take place Saturday, August 5, at 2pm at Cavalry Baptist Church, located at 33525 Jefferson St. N.E., Cambridge.