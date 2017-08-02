Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF ISANTI

MINNESOTA

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

2018 CITY BUILDING REPAIRS

The City of Isanti is accepting quotes for various building repairs to be done in 2018. Quotes will be accepted for a variety of miscellaneous repairs that include but are not limited to installation of exit signage, sealing gutter joints, painting, repairing roof leaks, and repairing block. For specifications or to perform a walk through, contact Community Development Director Ryan Kernosky at 763-444-5512 or [email protected] Quotes will be accepted until 4:30 PM September 6, 2017. Quotes will be reviewed at the September 19, 2017 City Council Meeting.

The City of Isanti reserves the right to reject any and all quotes.

