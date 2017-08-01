Minnesota Zoomobile coming to Cambridge

The Minnesota Zoomobile is bringing its Cool Animals of the North program to an East Central Regional Library location near you. All ages are invited to this free event.

Experience a variety of live animals native to our state and learn about ecological concepts unique to Minnesota. This while embracing a sense of environmental stewardship toward the global ecosystem.

The Zoomobile will be at the Cambridge Primary School Multi-purpose Room at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 7. The school is located at 310 N. Elm St., Cambridge. Doors will open no earlier than 10 minutes before the program.

For more information, call or stop by your local ECRL branch or visit ecrlib.org. This activity is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.