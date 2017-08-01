Learn more about family law at free program

The Refuge Network, a program of Family Pathways, is sponsoring a free, open to the public, Family Law Clinic from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Family Pathways Office in Mora, 214 Railroad Ave. NW.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the basics on dissolution and custody from the presentation, can receive helpful materials, and may possibly have questions answered by an attorney.

Also, there may be an opportunity that evening, after the presentation for two individuals to meet with an attorney for an individual consultation. Consultations will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Call Kari at 320-679-1737 to let them know you are interested in attending so they can have enough materials for everyone or if you have questions. For further information visit www.therefugenetwork.org or call 320-679-1737.