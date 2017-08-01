John Thomas Casey, age 66, of Minneapolis area, died with family by his side on July 30, 2017.
Preceded in death by parents, George and Susan.
Survived by wife, Kathy; children, Jeff (Sara), Jessica (Jake Humphreys) Casey; step-daughter, Charity White; grandchildren, Jonathon, Tyler, Liam, Myah, Maleah; siblings, Kulleen (Jim) Hatcher, Charles, Georgeen, Cindy (Tim) Matalone, Patrick (Annette), Michael (Julie); many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service 11 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2017 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Gathering of family and friends 10-11 a.m. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
