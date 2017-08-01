Braham to hold Activities Night Aug. 8

The Braham School Board members met for their regular monthly meeting on July 17 and dispatched a fairly routine agenda in 16 minutes.

Most items on the board’s docket were approved from the written form given the absence of persons making usual in-person reports due to the summer recess of regular school programs.

In his written report, Elementary Principal Jeff Eklund noted, “We still have openings for Reading Corps tutors.”

According to Eklund’s comments in an Isanti County News opinion piece last March: “Reading Corps provides meaningful 1:1 instruction to students that qualify for the service. MRC members are trained in research-based, leveled literacy instruction. Expert coaches and internal coaches (within the school) support members and ensure the use of quality practices. Members track student progress and with help from their expert coaches, use this data to select appropriate tutoring strategies for each student.” Anyone interested can contact the school office.

Shawn Kuhnke’s high school principal’s report highlighted the upcoming Activities Night on Aug. 8 beginning at 8 p.m.

“This event has been strongly encouraged by the Minnesota High School League and is a great way for parents and participants to meet their coaches or directors and gather more activity specific information,” he said in the report.

In his verbal comments to the board, Superintendent Ken Gagner said negotiations are currently taking place with four bargaining units of the district: Braham Area Education Association, custodians, secretaries and paraprofessionals, and food service.

From the July 11 Community Engagement Council meeting, Gagner reported an ongoing concern with the teen use of tobacco in Isanti County.

In his written comments, Gagner stated, “Isanti (County) has the highest usage rates in the area and one of the highest in the state, with more students using e-cigarettes than any other form of tobacco.” Recommendations to address this situation are expected by the end of the year.

In other business, the board:

• Acknowledged donations from the Initiative Foundation in the amount of $1,550 for a School Board Mini Retreat and the Braham Education Association of $576 to create and run an ad for the district at GTI Theaters.

• Recognized the following Braham honors recipients: Peter Hesselroth for volunteering to remove downed trees on district property and the Braham Area Education Association for its “generous financial contribution to fund advertising efforts on behalf of the district.”

• Renewed membership in the Minnesota School Boards Association.

– The next meeting of the board will be 7 p.m. Aug. 21.