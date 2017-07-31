Scout and Morgan welcomes local children’s author

Scout and Morgan Books in Cambridge is delighted to welcome local children’s author and radio personality, Angela Halgrimson, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Angela Halgrimson

Halgrimson is a local award-winning children’s book author. Her two books include, Lenny the Crow winner of the Mom’s Choice Award and IPPY Independent Publishing Award, and her most recent release, Nobody Likes A Booger.

Halgrimson is also a radio show host of The NOT Boring Book Show, a MyTalk 107.1/PodcastOneMN production. She interviews best-selling authors and new upcoming authors and “brings a little entertainment back to boring book shows.”

Halgrimson will be reading her latest book, Nobody Likes A Booger and will be sharing stories about her writing, radio show and her life. After surviving a traumatic brain injury, Halgrimson was inspired to pursue her dream of writing for children.

Scout and Morgan Books is located at 114 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-2474.