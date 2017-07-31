Lester Peterson

Lester Victor Peterson, 83, and a wonderful man, died peacefully at home on July 28, 2017, surrounded by family.

He was born on February 4, 1934, in Isanti, Minnesota and was the youngest of nine children born to Victor and Nellie (Bergman) Peterson. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952, and then from Dunwoody Institute of Technology with a degree in mechanical drafting. Lester wed Mary Jean Keeler on May 8, 1954, and from this loving marriage they were blessed with ten children, 31 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

In 1956, Lester left employment as a draftsman in Beloit, Wisconsin to return to Isanti and worked with his brother Arvid in their father’s concrete business. Arvid and Lester remodeled and built many of the buildings on Main Street Isanti. Lester served the city of Isanti for 38 years, beginning part time in 1957. Over the years, he accomplished much for Isanti by serving as City Administrator, Building Inspector, Zoning Administrator, Fire Chief and more.

Lester retired in December 1995, and he and Mary Jean purchased a motorhome to travel the country visiting family. In 1996, they moved to Pengilly, MN on the Iron Range, close to the family’s Wolf Lake cabin where many priceless memories were made through the years. Lester spent the next 20 years creating superb woodcraft.

Lester’s love for God and habit of reading the scriptures every morning was an inspiration. His godly life had a profound impact on his children’s and grandchildren’s lives. He taught his children many of his skills and trades. He taught them how to hunt, fish, and respect nature. And although known for his negotiation abilities and calm gracious personality, he showed his children and grandchildren what it means to be a force for good in everything you do and wherever you go. His legacy of what an honorable and godly man looks and acts like will endure for generations.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Hannah Hedberg, Hulda, Ruby Boettcher, Gladys, Myra Gerken, and Arvid; his sons Charles and David; daughter-in-law Susie (Elstad) Peterson; and grandson Justin Boettcher.

He is survived by his wife Mary Jean of 63 years; brother Ralph and sister Helen (Lee) Parson; children Bruce (Pinky), Jean (Dan) Bye, Jeff (Lisa), Joseph (Valerie), Laura (Scott) Wilson, Dennis (Marina), Anthony (Jen), Jennifer (Craig) Miska and daughter-in-law Debbie (David) Peterson; as well as the blessing of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest in Isanti Union Cemetery next to his sons Charles and David.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 2 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.