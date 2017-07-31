Dorothy Mae Peterson

Dorothy M. Peterson, age 86, of Rush City, formerly of Braham, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2017 at the U of M Hospital in Minneapolis.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at the Braham Ev. Lutheran Church with Rev. Beverly Robinson officiating. Music will be provided by Marie Grundberg. Inurnment will be in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham.

