Appreciation for Life Color Run-Walk in Braham

The fifth annual “Appreciation for Life 5K Color Run/Walk” will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, in Braham. Organized by Holly Giffrow-Bos, who lost a friend to a brain aneurysm, and co-sponsored by the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, the event is raising funds to support brain aneurysm awareness, education and research.

The 5K run/walk will be held at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; the run/walk begins at 9 a.m.

The adult registration fee is $25; the registration fee for children is $10. Anyone who cannot attend but would like to support the event may register as a virtual participant for $50.

A brain aneurysm is a weak, bulging area in the brain’s artery that can rupture, causing bleeding that may result in permanent disabilities or death. Each year, brain aneurysms cause nearly 500,000 deaths worldwide. It is estimated that six million people in the United States, or one in every 50 people, have an unruptured brain aneurysm, and that every 18 minutes a brain aneurysm ruptures.

The condition affects people of all ages, including children, but has a higher incidence in women, African-Americans and Hispanics.

The funds raised from events such as the run/walk are distributed through the foundation, which in the past 10 years has provided more than $1.7 million for brain aneurysm research, making it the largest private funder of brain aneurysm research in the nation. For more information about the Foundation visit bafound.org.