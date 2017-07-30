Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

Summer is the perfect time to get out of the house and enjoy the great outdoors. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the days are longer. This is a good time to remind everyone of a few summer safety tips. Cooling down, taking it slowly and asking for help are important tips for this time of the year.

Warm temperatures can greatly impact those with chronic medical conditions. If you don’t have air conditioning, go to a public place that does–a movie theater, library, shopping mall, restaurant, etc. Wear loose-fitting and light-colored cotton clothing to feel cooler and more comfortable.

If you are enjoying an outdoor activity, such as gardening, walking, or fishing, attempt to do them in early morning or late evening when the sun is not at its peak. Do not stay out for long periods and be sure to stay hydrated. Take it slowly and enjoy one or two activities to avoid heat exhaustion.

It’s important to let someone know if you are planning to be outdoors for an extended period of time. Let family and friends know what you are doing. That way, these people can check on you to ensure your safety. Make a list of emergency phone numbers and place them in an easily accessible area or store them in your smart phone.

Spending time outdoors can bring about sharper mental states and happier moods, along with improved physical health and sense of being.

So, as we enjoy these beautiful summer days, be sure to take good care of yourself by cooling down, taking it slowly, and asking for help if necessary.

Weekly Activities

Thursday, July 27

Wild Rice Hotdish

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Friday, July 28

• 7:30 -9:30 a.m. – Breakfast.

• 11: a.m. to 1 p.m. – Lunch.

Monday, July 31

Italian Spaghetti

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• Newsletter will be in mail.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Meatloaf/Potatoes & Gravy

• 9:30 a.m. – crochet.

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Oven Chow Mein

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Baked Fish

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• 10:15 a.m. – Bunco.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events

• Thursday, Aug. 10, Midwest Country Show. Dan Lund, Gloria Jean, Dan Gaarder, Railroad Rob. Get out your boots and hop the bus to Sandstone. Eat at the Hinckley Casino. We have seven spots available. Bus leaves at 11:30 a.m.

• Thursday, Aug. 31 – Minnesota’s Outstanding Senior Citizens on Seniors Day, Aug. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. Bus will leave at 9 a.m.