Special Education evaluations for home-schooled or private-school students

n response to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA 2004) Minnesota School Districts must demonstrate that “all children with disabilities, including children with disabilities attending private schools, regardless of the severity of their disabilities, and who are in need of special education and related services, are identified, located and evaluated.” This responsibility extends to children with disabilities who are educated at home or in nonpublic schools.

Upon request, your local public school will provide information to concerned parents on specific disabilities including information about the educational or behavioral characteristics of each disability. Parents who believe their child may indeed have a disability may request information on how to arrange for an evaluation through the district’s special education staff.

Parents of students who are evaluated and are found to be eligible for special education services will become part of a team, which will develop, implement and monitor the effectiveness of a Individual Service Plan to meet the identified needs of their children.

If you have questions or would like to receive information about specific disabilities or evaluation, please contact the principal of the school building your child would be attending if he/she was enrolled in public school. Your school district is committed to success for all learners.