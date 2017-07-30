New studio in Isanti offers unique crafts

You Crafty is a new craft studio in Isanti where people of all creative backgrounds can create something of value. Owners of You Crafty, Nicole and Tom LaClare. Photo by Noelle Olson

The studio opened in the spring and is owned by Tom and Nicole LaClare, who are both firefighters for the Dalbo Fire Department.

“We wanted to create a friendly environment where everyone can come and have a good evening,” Nicole said. “We wanted to bring fun and value to our community.”

The mission statement of You Crafty is to create a place to host craft socials, where friends get together with the purpose of creating a masterpiece of their choice.

The craft menu changes seasonally, and for the rest of the summer the studio is offering:

• Tea for two.

• Kintsugi (artfully repairing broken pottery).

• Pallet board string art.

• Dream catchers.

• Stamped jewelry.

• Mystery braid bracelet.

• DIY glass tumblers.

• Granite cutting boards.

“We invite anyone to come to the studio for craft socials, but we do also provide private parties for people of all ages,” Nicole said. “We also do corporate events and fundraisers.”

All craft socials invite people to bring their own beverages, including adult beverages. On Sundays they host Made with Mimosas from noon to 3 p.m.

“Guests bring their own champagne and we provide the grapefruit juice and orange juice,” Nicole said.

The studio has room for 25 people. Reservations are required due to limited space and high demand. Guests receive a 15 percent discount if they book online.

“We wanted to create a fun social environment where everyone is welcome to bring a few friends, bring a few beverages and enjoy a crafty night out,” Nicole said. “You never know; you may be surprised to find out just how creative you are.”

You Crafty is located at 401 E. Dual Blvd., Suite 102, in Isanti. To book a craft social, visit www.youcrafty.com, call 763-528-0123 or email [email protected]