Isanti County gets upgraded dispatch center

Commissioner Mike Warring, dispatch supervisor Bob Daudt, Sheriff Chris Caulk, Commissioner Susan Morris, dispatcher Sandy Holboy and Commissioner Greg Anderson in the new Isanti County Communications Center. Photo by Noelle Olson

Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk gave a tour of the new Dispatch Center to Isanti County Commissioners Susan Morris, Greg Anderson and Mike Warring on July 18.

“This was a four-year process and it’s finally come together. I couldn’t be more pleased with the results,” Caulk said.

Upgrades included a new meeting and break room, new lockers for the jail staff, a new communications center and new offices for the jail administrators.

“We went from two working stations to three and we have four radios that are working and four 911 phones that are up and running,” said dispatch supervisor Bob Daudt. “We’ve upgraded our 911 system and it is top of the line.