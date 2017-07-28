Tyler Johnson sworn in as new Isanti County deputy

Isanti County Deputy Sheriff Tyler Johnson was officially sworn in by Sheriff Chris Caulk at the Isanti County Board meeting July 18. Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk swears in Deputy Tyler Johnson at the July 18 Isanti County Board meeting. Photo by Noelle Olson

Johnson graduated from Braham High School and served 10 years in the U.S. Army prior to attending Alexandria Technical Community College.

“Tyler comes to us from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office,” Caulk said. “It’s nice to have someone who has roots here and stays because they make a difference because they own the community.”

Johnson and his wife, Rebecca, have two daughters, Morgan and Emma.

“It’s been kind of a roller coaster ride to get here, but this is a great place to work and I’m excited to be here,” Johnson said.

In other County Board news, parks maintenance worker Sam Klocksien asked the board to approve a resolution to apply for a Park Legacy Fund Grant to acquire the Hanon property, totaling 149 acres, as a potential addition to Irving and John Anderson County Park.

“A local match totaling 10 percent of the appraised value will be included in the application,” Klocksien said. “This funding would come from the Isanti County Parks Reserve Fund.”

The appraisal report on the Hanon property came in at $600,000, including the acreage, buildings and other structures on the property.

“We have the potential for prairie and wetland restoration and 3 miles of trails,” Klocksien said. “More importantly, I feel that a nature camp geared for kids would probably be a really interesting addition to the park.”

Commissioner Greg Anderson asked if that 149 acres were connected to the park. Klocksien replied they were not, but that is not uncommon.

“We have a lot of people that come to the park and it is one of our most used parks in Isanti County,” Klocksien said.

The board voted unanimously to approve the resolution to apply for the Park Legacy Fund Grant.

“The grant award will be announced in November,” Klocksien stated. “If we do get it, we wouldn’t probably get acquisition until about a year from now.”