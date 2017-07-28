Limited, short-call substitute teaching workshop

People who want to teach but don’t have the full credentials will have an opportunity to become certified as short-call substitute teachers under the Minnesota Limited, Short-Call Substitute program. A four-year bachelor degree is required to qualify.

Resource Training & Solutions in St. Cloud has announced it has coordinated a two-day program on Aug. 15-16 to prepare individuals to apply to become limited, short-call substitute teachers.

Under Minnesota law, limited, short-call substitute teachers licenses are granted only if teachers who hold regular teaching licenses are not available or if a district is experiencing a hardship in securing a sufficient number of regularly licensed teachers to meet the district’s need for limited, short-call substitute teachers.

The district superintendent may request that a limited, short-call substitute license be granted to an individual who holds a baccalaureate degree from a college or university that is accredited by the regional association for the accreditation of colleges and secondary schools.

Licensure is good for two years and must be renewed bi-annually.

Training will cover topics such as the substitute teacher’s role in the classroom and district, basics of classroom management and instruction, basics of child development and communication skills.

Registration for the training can be made by contacting Deb Thomes at Resource Training & Solutions, 137 23rd St. S., Sartell, MN, 320-255-3236, toll-free 844-335-3276 or www.resourcetraining.com.