The Cambridge American Legion is hosting two events.

On Monday, July 31, at 7 p.m., veterans and their families and friends of all ages are invited to relate their experiences.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m., Staff Sgt. Adam Dealing of the U.S. Army will discuss his experience as a member of a multi-national peace keeping force in Egypt.

The Cambridge American Legion Post is located at 220 S. Main St., Cambridge. Commander Al Garber can be contacted for further information at 612-564-9516.