On the Go upcoming events

Cambridge Farmers Market

Saturday, July 29: Cambridge Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot in Cambridge.

Matthew 25 Food Distribution

Saturday, July 29: Matthew 25 Food Distribution will be held at 9 a.m. at Isanti Middle School. This is a food give-a-way. Each person receives two grocery bags of food regardless of age. All welcome.

Celebrate Sister Margaret’s Birthday

Sunday, July 30: All are invited to celebrate Sister Margaret Roozen’s 75th birthday with a Potluck Picnic at noon in the Li’l Farm backyard. Bring a dish to share and a chair, or just simply come and enjoy. No gifts please.

Cambridge Flea Market

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Cambridge Flea Market held every Tuesday at the Isanti County Fairgrounds, 3101 Hwy. 95 NE, Cambridge. Open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free coffee and cookies served until gone. Questions or comments, contact Larry at 763-742-8036. Vendor sites available for $12.

Edward Jones Coffee Club

Tuesday, Aug. 1: All are invited to the Edward Jones Coffee Club at 10 a.m. at the Cambridge Senior Enrichment Center, 140 N. Buchanan, City Center Mall, Cambridge. Discussing current events, the economy and investing in a relaxed, informal setting. Coffee and goodies are provided. Bring a friend and RSVP by calling 763-689-8552.

Friends of the Braham Library

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Friends of the Braham Library will meet at 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in Library services in the Braham area, or any of the projects the Friends are working on are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Block Party at Common Ground

Tuesday, Aug. 1: All are invited to a Block Party at Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, from 5:30-7 p.m. Free supper and giant slide. Music, slide and campfire with Smores following supper. Located at 404 N. Cypress, Cambridge.

Community Dinner

Wednesday, Aug. 2: All are invited to a Community Dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. hosted by The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge. Questions, or if you need a ride, contact Pastor David L. Willis at 763-689-4471.

Braham Pie Day

Friday, Aug. 4: Braham Pie Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Freedom Park in Braham. For more information visit www.pieday.com.

Peace Walk

Saturday, Aug. 5: The bi-monthly Peace Walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join them. They walk on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Hydrangea Palooza! at Green Barn

Aug. 5 and Aug. 12: A free class at the Green Barn Garden Center in Isanti, ‘Hydrangea Palooza!’ will be offered Aug. 5 or Aug. 12 from 10-11 a.m. Learn all about different hydrangeas available for your Minnesota landscape. They will discuss varieties available, care and pruning methods. You will also get to view mature blooming hydrangeas in the display garden. Call or email to sign up for this free class as space is limited: 763-444-5725 or [email protected]

Helios Lodge Fish Fry

Saturday, Aug. 5: All are invited to the Helios Masonic Lodge’s (343 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge) 2nd annual Fish Fry from noon to 3 p.m. $10 per person. All you can eat deep fried fish and corn on the cob. All welcome.

Senior Social Hour

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Senior Social Hour will be held at 2 p.m. in the Library Room at the Braham Event Center. Amy from Sort Toss Pack will be there to do a follow up program on downsizing. This time she will focus on determining the value or worth of your things. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.

Pig and Turkey Roast

Friday, Aug. 11: All are welcome to join at Braham Evangelical Lutheran (905 Central Drive W.) for an evening of fellowship, music, fun and food as they host their 21st annual Pig and Turkey Roast. Food will be served from 5-7 p.m. and the Rainbolt Mountain Project Band will take the stage at 5:30 p.m. Bring your neighbors and friends for this free-will offering event.