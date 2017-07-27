Isanti Redbirds win two to close season

The Isanti Redbirds finished their season on a high note, riding a two-game winning streak into the playoffs. Isanti Redbird Nick Hoffman makes a diving stop at third, followed by the acrobatic throw to first against the Blaine Fusion on July 23. Photo by Mike Bleninger

On July 21, the Birds hosted Anoka, for what turned out to be a close game until the very end.

The game remained scoreless through seven innings, as both teams struggled to find success at the plate. Redbirds pitcher James Green proved to be a problem for Anoka.

Green pitched eight scoreless innings, while only allowing four hits. He walked one batter, but managed to rack up seven strikeouts.

Tristen Zimbrich was called upon in the final inning to close the game and secure a win for the Birds. He did just that, allowing no hits with one strikeout.

With the pitching crew doing their part, it was up to the Redbirds hitters to make something happen. They did so in the seventh inning, scoring five runs.

The Birds were able to send Anoka packing, after securing the 5-0 win.

The boys played their final game of the season on July 23 when the hosted the first-place Blaine Fusion.

Once again, it was the Redbirds pitching that allowed them to stay in the game until the bats turned on in the fifth inning.

Pitcher Phil Bray threw a complete game, surrendering three runs on seven hits.

After trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Birds could not afford to wait any longer if they wanted to turn the game around.

With some solid hitting and heads-up base running, they were able to tie the game at 3-3. The boys added a fourth run in the sixth inning, and leaned on Bray to get them out of the close game.

The Redbirds pulled off the upset, and took down the first-place Fusion, 4-3.

Entering the playoffs as the sixth Metro Minny seed, the Redbirds will host Rogers on July 28 in Isanti. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.