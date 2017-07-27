Eastern Minny League regular season comes to a close

Braham Snappers ready for playoff action

The Braham Snappers played back-to-back games to close out their season on July 21-22.

On July 21, they played their last home game of the season, hosting the Chisago Lakes Bulldogs.

The Snappers jumped ahead early on, with a two-run homer in the first inning. The rest of the game would remain quiet, until they added their final two runs in the eighth.

They closed out their final home game in style, taking the shutout win, 4-0.

For their final game of the season, the boys traveled to Mora.

It was a tough game for the Snappers, as the Blue Devils were all over them to start the game. After falling behind 6-0 after the second inning, it was looking all up hill.

That would not stop the Snappers from making a convincing comeback effort. They scored three in the fifth and the eighth innings. Had it not been for Mora’s lone run in the fifth, they could have forced extra innings.

It was a valiant effort, but in the end, they were sent home with the 7-6 loss.

Braham ended the regular season in third-place in the Eastern Minny East division.

Their first playoff game will be held on July 29 in Hinckley.

Rum River Bandits win spot in 2017 playoffs

While other teams were just wrapping up their final games, the Rum River Bandits have already started with the playoffs. Their first test came from Chisago Lakes on July 24 at Larson Field in Cambridge.

The Bandits continued to play the game their way and it paid off.

With the loser of the play-in game facing elimination, they knew it was now or never for the 2017 season.

The Bandits stepped up, and scored five runs on the way to their first playoff victory.

After the win, the Bandits have earned a spot in the official first round. Their first game will be on July 29 against North Branch.