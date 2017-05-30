Reid P. Larson

Beloved Brother, Uncle and Friend

Reid Phillip Larson was born at Braham Hospital, Braham, Minnesota on April 20, 1950, the son of Adolph and Loraine Larson. He died Thursday, May 25, 2017, in St. Paul, Minnesota at the age of 67 years.Reid grew up in Cambridge, and attended school in Cambridge as well. He was a Bluejacket football and baseball player. After graduating from Cambridge High School in 1968, Reid attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN and graduated in 1972. His working life began at the family business, Larson’s Standard Service, on Main Street in Cambridge. In addition to washing windshields and pumping gas, Reid learned the life lessons about people that small town businesses provided. At the time of his death, he was working at SACS in Cambridge, enjoying the friendship, as well as the cooking, of his co-workers. He had an encyclopedic mind for baseball facts and statistics. He was well-versed and enjoyed talking about American history as well, especially the Civil War and World War II.He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Loraine Larson.He will be missed by his siblings Suzanne and Steve Walters, Kurt and Laura Larson, and Barry and Pam Larson. He was Uncle “Reido” to Erik Larson, Adam Larson and Leigh Wahlen, Matt, Ali, Benjamin and Avery Larson, David, Emma and Anders Larson, Sara and David Merritt, and Jacob Larson.Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home, 311 S. Ashland St., Cambridge, 763-689-2244.Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.Interment private at Cambridge Lutheran Cemetery.Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.