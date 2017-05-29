Isanti Outreach presents Professor Marvel’s DIY Magic Show

The 2017 Isanti Outreach summer reading program, Reading by Design, kicks off with a special show for kids of all ages.

Join for non-stop action as Professor Marvel brings books to life with magic, story-telling and comedy. Selected children’s books will be interwoven in to this magical presentation filled with audience participation and more. The entire show focuses on books and literacy and the fun of “doing it yourself.”

Professor Marvel will be at the Isanti Community Center on Thursday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to all ages. The program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.