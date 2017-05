CenturyLink, Inc. recently announced it has expanded its high-speed internet services to hundreds of households and businesses in parts of Braham.

The company will offer faster connection speeds as part of its commitment to bring broadband to rural areas of Minnesota.

Depending on location, a variety of speeds may be available. Customers can order service or check service availability in their area by calling the local team at 763-795-8082 or sending an email to [email protected]