Braham’s Track and Field Day a success

Dear Editor:

On Wednesday, May 17, grades 1-4 participated in their annual track and field day at Braham Elementary School. It was a perfect day for everyone’s Bomber Pride to shine, even if the sun was not.

The students took part in many different events that involved running, jumping, throwing and pulling. Some were relay events and others were individual.

To make this day possible for our students, it takes a lot of hard work and cooperation by the Elementary staff and volunteers. We would like to thank the Braham Parent’s Organization for donating the snack. Also thanks to all the families who came to cheer and support the students in their efforts. Lastly a big thank you to the Braham High School students athletes for taking the time to come and work with the elementary students on their big day. Everyone’s help was greatly appreciated.

Sue Pearson and Cassie Tomczak

Braham Elementary Physical Education Instructors