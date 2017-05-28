Memorial Day Remembrance

Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

Memorial Day is about more than just the unofficial start of summer. This holiday carries a deeper significance: remembrance. Memorial Day is a time to reflect on those who served in the U.S. Military during wartime and on family members who lost their lives during wartime.

It is important that we take time to honor those who served our country selflessly. While we have all heard stories of veterans who don’t want to talk about their wartime experiences, we can still find ways to salute and say “thank you” on Memorial Day.

Community members should honor our nation’s veterans on May 29. If an older adult you know served during wartime, ask them what you can do to honor the day. It might be taking flowers to a fellow soldier’s grave or attending our local cemetery observance. Fly the flag by following the proper flag etiquette to honor our fallen soldiers. Encourage a veteran to share their stories about the war and take time to listen and appreciate their stories.

To ensure the sacrifices of America’s fallen heroes are never forgotten, in 2000 U.S. Congress passed the “National Monument of Remembrance Act.” This act encourages and coordinates commemorations in the U.S. of Memorial Day and the National Monument of Remembrance. The National Monument of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to our nation. It is a way we can all put the “memorial” back in Memorial Day.

So, on Memorial Day, remember to keep the focus of the holiday weekend on the lives that were lost to give us the freedom we enjoy today.

Weekly Activities

Monday, May 29: Memorial Day – SAC’s closed.

Tuesday, May 30:

Hamburger Gravy w/Potatoes

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, May 31:

Lasagna

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

• 10:30 a.m. – Twins Game. Leave Center.

Thursday, June 1:

Chef Salad or Taco Salad

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• 10:15 a.m. – Bunco.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events

• Sunday, May 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m. (at the Friendship Cafe) A Cup of Tea Fundraiser. Call SACs Center for a reservation. Put on a fancy hat, and bring your own tea cup and saucer. The Tea will offer scones and sauce, tea sandwiches and a sweet treat. Each course will be paired with an exquisite tea. It will be a great time.

• Wednesday, May 31: Twins Game at 12:10 p.m. Leave at 10:30 a.m. Twins vs. Houston. Cost $17 for ticket and $15 for transportation. Eight seats are available.

• June 5 and June 6: First Time Driver Improvement Program. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Call 1-888-234-1294 to register.

• July 13-22: Still have time to sign up for the 10-day Colorado Railroad Trip. Savor every minute as we “ride the rails” on the five separate trains. Highlights include Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs the Royal Gorge, Monumental Valley, Durango, the silver Dollar Highway and the black Canyon of the Gunnison. Call SAC’s to inquire about trip (763-689-6555).

• Monday, Sept. 18: SAC’s is offering an awesome day trip. Join us as we take in the beautiful sites along the mighty Mississippi River on a four-hour cruise aboard the Jonathan Padelford River Boat. This historical narrated cruise travels from Harriet Island in St. Paul through the Ford Lock and Dam – Lock No. 1 from St. Paul into Minneapolis and returning to Harriet Island. As we cruise we will feast on a buffet of BBQ chicken, pulled pork, potato salad and all the “fixins.” As a bonus, if we get 50 people on the guest list, the cruise line will provide a delightful live Dixieland band. Oh, and there may be a little surprise stop after the cruise. What a great way to welcome autumn in Minnesota. The all inclusive cost is $74 per person. Call SAC’s (763-689-6555) or call Sandie (763-706-7562) to add your name to our guest list.