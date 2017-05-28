C-I’s Luke Johnson named to MN All-Star series

For the first time since the 2015 season, the Cambridge-Isanti baseball team will be sending a player to the Play Ball MN, All-Star Series. Luke Johnson

Senior pitcher Luke Johnson will be representing the Bluejackets at the 43rd annual series on June 23 and June 24 at the Chaska Athletic Park. He is the 19th Bluejacket to be named to the All-Star series.

The series highlights 104 seniors across the state for two days of bonding and baseball. Current Minnesota Twins Glen Perkins and Joe Mauer were featured at this event when they were in high school.

Johnson is a three-year letter winner, and a captain for both baseball and basketball.

Head coach Todd Smrekar knows that Johnson is a deserving choice for the All-Star series, and is proud of what he has done for CIHS.

“Luke has had a great career at CIHS, both on and off the field. He has been a workhorse on the mound for us over the past two years. He will be an excellent representative of our school, baseball program, community, and the Mississippi 8 Conference,” he said.

Following his senior season, Johnson has committed to pitching for the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota. He will be joining his brother, and fellow All-Star Jake Johnson, who graduated from CIHS in 2014.

Johnson has seen his brother go through the process, and is honored to be a part of this game.

His consistency and work ethic have been key factors to his success at the high school level.

“It’s really an honor to be picked,” he said. “I’ve just been doing what I always have, and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Johnson has a career ERA of 3.78 with 96 strikeouts as a Bluejacket.