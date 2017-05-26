GracePointe accepting reservations for new senior apartments

GracePointe Crossing senior living community is now accepting reservations for the new senior apartments under construction on the main campus located on RiverHills Parkway. An artist’s rendering of the new senior apartments to open by the end of the year as part of GracePointe Crossing’s senior living community.

Construction, which began in the fall of 2016, is progressing on schedule to reconnect the living options at GracePointe Crossing. The 50 new senior apartments are expected to be ready for residents to move in before the end of 2017.

Among the first residents to move in will be Bob and Carol Lex who have lived in Cambridge for over 45 years.

“We wanted to stay in Cambridge where we have friends and family,” Carol said. They have lived in their current two-bedroom townhome for over 10 years.

The couple reserved a two-bedroom apartment this past March. Their third floor apartment will feature a 1,200 square-foot floor plan with 9-foot ceilings, in-home laundry, a fully equipped kitchen and a private deck. Floor plans for all new senior apartments range in size from 760 square feet for a one bedroom to 1,295 square feet for a two bedroom with many of the same features that Bob and Carol will enjoy.

“We like the layout. We plan to use the second bedroom as an office,” Bob said. They, as well as other future residents who reserved in the next few months, will have the opportunity to personalize their new apartment home with choices of flooring, wall color, tile and more.

“We’re also glad we can keep both of our cars,” Bob and Carol agreed. They will have two designated spaces on campus including one in the underground parking garage.

They look forward to moving in early 2018.

“We’re also glad that we’ll have one more Christmas with our family in our home here,” Carol said.

Among the reasons they chose GracePointe Crossing is its “continuum of care,” offering a full range of housing options, levels of care and supportive services all on one campus. Bob and Carol can live independently in a senior apartment with the confidence that alternative living options and additional support are available without moving away from GracePointe Crossing.

“We’re both okay now but it’s good to know that GracePointe Crossing has more to offer if we need it,” Bob said.

In addition to senior apartments, the project will move the Gables East and West care centers. The care centers, currently located in two buildings east of the Rum River, are being relocated to a single building on GracePointe Crossing’s main campus west of the Rum River on RiverHills Parkway. The new Gables care center will serve up to 141 long-term residents, including care center memory care residents. The care center floor plan is designed in a home-like setting to accommodate Liberty Personally Designed Living™, the care model of PHS. The new senior apartments and care center will connect with the current assisted living to consolidate amenities and services and enrich community life. An additional 18 assisted living memory care apartments will be included in the new construction, as well as a therapy center for resident and outpatient services.

Bob and Carol and their new neighbors will be just steps away from GracePointe Crossing’s new Town Center with such conveniences as a market, salon, bistro, wellness center, movie theater and chapel/auditorium. The $49.5 million project is designed by Insite Architects, located in St. Paul. The general contractor is Adolfson & Peterson Construction, based in Minneapolis, and is financed by Northland Securities of Minneapolis.

The project to expand and reposition GracePointe Crossing will meet the changing housing and services demands of older adults in the region. Trends show that the need and demand for senior apartments is increasing while skilled nursing care is decreasing. The distribution of living options in GracePointe Crossing’s plan reflects these trends by “right-sizing” for the present and future needs of older adults, and enables GracePointe Crossing to better serve the emerging older adult population.

Formed in 2007, through the affiliation of Presbyterian Homes & Services with Grandview Christian Ministries and 2008 purchase of the Cambridge Health Care Center, GracePointe Crossing stands on a rich and dedicated history of service and care for older adults. It remains the fourth largest employer in the region.

GracePointe Crossing currently offers a host of living options including townhomes, senior apartments, assisted living, memory care, transitional care, a skilled care center, physical and occupational therapy center. Mill Ridge Terrace senior apartments, located east of the Rum River, will remain as part of the GracePointe Crossing community. For more information, visit www.gracepointecrossing.org. To inquire about the reservation process or for more information about all living options, contact Julie Tooker at 763-689-1474 or email [email protected]