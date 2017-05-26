Cambridge Tractor Supply helps raise funds for 4-H

4-H youth from across Minnesota will have countless opportunities to learn valuable life skills this summer, thanks to more than $825,000 donated by Tractor Supply Company customers earlier this year.

Between April 26 and May 7, Cambridge-area Tractor Supply stores hosted a Paper Clover fundraiser to help send thousands of 4-H youth to county-level development programs, camps and leadership conferences. Awarded as scholarships, the money will enable individual 4-H members to learn everything from science and technology to fishing and horseback riding.

“The value of our partnership with National 4-H Council is never more clear than during the Paper Clover Campaign,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Our dedicated team members and loyal customers continue to show outstanding support for 4-H programs that teach children life skills in science, healthy living and citizenship empowering them to thrive today and tomorrow.”

2017 marks the eighth consecutive year of the semi-annual Paper Clover Campaign. The partnership between Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council has generated more than $11 million in essential funding over its history, due in large part to the commitment of 4-H groups. This year, individual 4-H Clubs greeted customers at stores and held their own promotions, including greenhouse sales, 4-H alumni events and social media challenges.

The Paper Clover Campaign will return to Minnesota Tractor Supply Company stores Oct.4-15. . Customers can participate in the 2017 Fall Paper Clover Campaign by purchasing paper clovers for $1 or more at checkout. For more information on the program, visit http://www.tractorsupply.com/4h.