The school year winds down in Braham

Jeff Eklund, Principal

Braham Elementary School

As the year winds down, there are lots of great things going on at Braham Elementary. Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments (MCAs) are now completed. Our students and teachers did a great job and we are excited to see what our scores look like later this summer.

On April 21, we celebrated Earth Day/Arbor Day at Braham Elementary. Each grade had the opportunity to take part in a different activity. Kevin Lovegreen was back reading his books and talking about wildlife. Bruce the Bug Guy shared his love for bugs with our second and third grade students. Isanti County Master Gardener Joan Watson helped our first-graders plant flowers. Master Gardener Melissa Carstensen helped the fifth-grade students create terrariums. The fourth-grade took a field trip to Vegsund Park and met Barry Wendorff from Isanti County Parks to talk about nature and conservation. The sixth-grade built birdhouses with the help of Mr. Becker’s high school students. A huge thank you to Braham Elementary Pupil Organization (BEPO) for funding these activities, and a special thank you to Tina Heidelberger for organizing this fun and educational experience for our students.

Track and Field day for grades 1-4 was Wednesday, May 17. Thanks to Sue Pearson and Cassie Tomczak for organizing this fun day for our students. Thank you to all the parents that braved the wet conditions to come out and support our kids as they had a blast competing in many fun activities. A big thank you to our high school volunteers that spent the day helping to run the events and cheer the elementary kids on. Grades 5 and 6 held their Field Day on May 24.

On May, 19, we held our preschool graduation for the class of 2030 – that’s right, the class of 2030. Thank you to the families of these students for starting these kids off on the right foot by getting them enrolled in early childhood and preparing them for Kindergarten. Thank you to our early childhood staff: Lindsay Rasmussen, Audra Carter, Mariah Olson, Andrew Shaw, Lori Williams, Julie Grell, Kris Stull, Kelly Monson, Paulette Weisz and Danika Dahlin for making our Early Childhood Program one of the best in the area.

Our last Bomber PRIDE assembly will be Wednesday, May 31 at 8:20 a.m. We will honor students in every class that have demonstrated Bomber PRIDE all year long. We will also be recognizing our sixth-grade presidential award winners for academic excellence.

Lastly, this summer we will again offer “Bomber Boost” to students in grades K-6 who would benefit from some extra math and reading during the summer. Classes are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8-11 a.m., and begin Tuesday, June 13. If you are interested in registering a student, contact the elementary school at 320-396-5180.