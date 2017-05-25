On the Go upcoming events

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Mondays: Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets every Monday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 1450 237th Ave. NE, East Bethel. Visitors always welcome and first meeting is free. For more information call Area Captain Leslie Knudson at 763-381-1572, or visit www.tops.org.

GriefShare at Long Lake Lutheran Church

Wednesdays: Long Lake Lutheran Church invites the community to join them for GriefShare on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. It is free. For more information contact Sharon Sudeith at 763-444-4483 or visit www.longlakeluth.org. For general information on the GriefShare program, visit www.griefshare.org.

Free Pickleball Lessons and Organized Play

Beginning June 5 and June 6: Free Pickleball lessons and organized play will be offered by the Isanti County Pickleball Club and Allina Health throughout the summer starting June 5 and June 6. The city of Cambridge built four new, beautiful outdoor pickleball courts at Central Green Park in south Cambridge. The lesson and play will continue for several weeks. This is a new, fun sport for people of all ages 20 and older. To receive detailed information and registration, send an email to [email protected] with your name and phone number. Space is limited, respond promptly.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, May 26: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 109 Second Ave. S., Isanti. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Cambridge Farmers Market

Saturday, May 27: Cambridge Farmers Market will be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot in Cambridge.

Annual Memorial Day Program

Saturday, May 27: The Old Maple Ridge Covenant Church of Braham will hold a potluck meal at noon followed by a program. Bring your own dishes and silverware. Coffee and punch provided. Come and have a good time of fellowship and remembering. Located at 41145 Holly St. NW, Braham.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Thursday, June 1: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 305 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Cambridge to schedule an appointment.

Edward Jones Coffee Club

Tuesday, June 6: The public is invited to the Edward Jones Coffee Club hosted by Matthew Larson at 10 a.m. at the Cambridge Senior Enrichment Center, 140 N. Buchanan, City Center Mall. Discussing current events, the economy and investing in a relaxed, informal setting. Coffee and goodies provided. Bring a friend and RSVP by calling 763-689-8552.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Tuesday, June 6: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 905 W. Central Drive, Braham. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, June 9: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cambridge Medical Center, 701 S. Dellwood Ave., Cambridge. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Free Plant Exchange

Saturday, June 10: Spring is here. It’s time for the fourth annual Anderson Park Plant Exchange sponsored by the Friends of Anderson Park and the North Branch Garden Club. This year’s free plant exchange will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Park. Plants will be accepted from 9-10 a.m., and the plant exchange will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. Location is at Irving and John Anderson County Park, 27241 Furman St. NE, North Branch. Questions, contact Linnea Lentz at 763-444-8550.

Minnesota Author coming to Cambridge Library

Saturday, June 10: Minnesota author Larry Millett will visit the Cambridge Public Library at 10:30 a.m. to discuss his novel, “Minnesota’s Own: Preserving our Grand Homes.” Event sponsored by the East Central Regional Library with funds from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. More information on Millett can be found at www.larrymillett.com.

Friends and Family Event

Sunday, June 11: The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge, will be holding a special Friends and Family event starting with a service and Children’s Church at 10 a.m. in the church and then going to City Park for a free luncheon. Everyone is welcome to come and participate in this summer event. The church will resume their normal First Wednesday of the Month Community Dinner in July. Questions or if you need a ride, call Pastor David L. Willis at 763-689-4471.

Bowling for a Cure

Saturday, June 17: Bowling for a Cure will be held from 3-5 p.m. at Junction Bowl, 123 Cajima St., Isanti. Donation of $5 per bowler pays for two games, bowling shoes and two free tickets for door prizes. All proceeds go to Isanti County Relay for Life. For more information or to sign up call Debbie at 763-444-7250 or 763-229-9580.